3 can't-miss community events in New York City this week

Green-Wood Cemetery. | Photo: Lourdes M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get out into the community this week?

From a progressive panel on the power of local advocacy to a free book-weaving class for children, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.
The (New) Urban Resistance: Progressives Go Local





Tonight: Learn about the power of local advocacy and activism in politics at the Brooklyn Historical Society. The progressive panel will feature:
  • Juan Gonzalez, co-host of Democracy Now! and a former NY Daily News columnist.
  • Brad Lander, an NYC councilmember.
  • Yaritza Mendez, civil rights and immigration supervisor at Make the Road New York.
  • Helen Gym, a Philadelphia City councilperson.


When: Monday, June 25, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Brooklyn Historical Society, 128 Pierrepont St.
Admission: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Death and Dying in the LGBTQ Community





Consider the difficulties, disparities and rituals surrounding death and dying in the LGBTQ community. The admission-free panel at Green-Wood Cemetery will explore a wide range of topics, including historic precedents -- including same-sex tombs found in ancient Egypt, the AIDS epidemic's impact on the rise of alternative bereavement, the creation of non-traditional families and vital end-of-life related planning materials.

The session's featured panelists:
  • Death educator Amy Cunningham.
  • Trust and estate attorney Michael Bond, Esq.
  • Funeral celebrant Donna Henes.
  • Teresa Theophano, assistant director of care management services at SAGE, the advocacy group for LGBTQ elders.


When: Tuesday, June 26, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Green-Wood Cemetery, 500 25th St., Brooklyn
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Weaving Paper Artist Books





Children of all ages are invited to a free, hands-on session crafting simple books using ancient weaving techniques. Participants will join Esther K. Smith -- the author and designer behind "How to Make Books," "Making Books with Kids" and other book arts titles -- to learn how to recycle, reuse and up-cycle everyday items to create woven book covers.

When: Saturday, June 30, 2-3:30 p.m.
Where: Bard Graduate Center, 18 W. 86th St., Upper West Side
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
