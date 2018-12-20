3 choice film and entertainment events in New York City this weekend

When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy, from "Seinfeld" and "Home Alone" trivia to the screening of "Ant-Man and the Wasp." Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.
Seinfeld Trivia Extravaganza & Airing of Grievances
First, test your "Seinfeld" knowledge with the Seinfeld Trivia Extravaganza & Airing of Grievances on Friday at the Tribeca Tap House. Expect a series of questions about the hit TV show, especially surrounding the famous episode about the fictional holiday Festivus.
The Tribeca Tap House serves draft and bottled beer, including craft, domestic and imported. The food menu includes burgers, sandwiches, salads and appetizers.
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Tribeca Tap House, 363 Greenwich St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Home Alone Brunch Trivia
Next is another trivia event about the classic holiday movie "Home Alone." Expect five rounds of challenging questions surrounding the charming movie about an 8-year-old boy who is accidentally left at home by his family on their way to Paris.
The Stone Creek Bar and Lounge features cocktails and martinis, wine and beer, including its own Stone Creek Ale.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 1-2:30 p.m.
Where: Stone Creek Bar and Lounge, 140 E. 27th St., #A.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Film screening: Ant-Man and the Wasp
The Hudson Park Library is hosting a screening on Saturday of "Ant-Man and the Wasp." The film, which is about a pair of superheroes who have the power to shrink themselves, is rated PG-13 (for violence) and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Pena. It received an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 2-4 p.m.
Where: Hudson Park Library, 66 Leroy St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets