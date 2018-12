3 choice film and entertainment events in New York City this weekend

Seinfeld Trivia Extravaganza & Airing of Grievances

Looking for a bit of entertainment this weekend?When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy, from "Seinfeld" and "Home Alone" trivia to the screening of "Ant-Man and the Wasp." Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.---First, test your "Seinfeld" knowledge with the Seinfeld Trivia Extravaganza & Airing of Grievances on Friday at the Tribeca Tap House. Expect a series of questions about the hit TV show, especially surrounding the famous episode about the fictional holiday Festivus.The Tribeca Tap House serves draft and bottled beer, including craft, domestic and imported. The food menu includes burgers, sandwiches, salads and appetizers.Friday, Dec. 21, 8-9:30 p.m.Tribeca Tap House, 363 Greenwich St.FreeNext is another trivia event about the classic holiday movie "Home Alone." Expect five rounds of challenging questions surrounding the charming movie about an 8-year-old boy who is accidentally left at home by his family on their way to Paris.The Stone Creek Bar and Lounge features cocktails and martinis, wine and beer, including its own Stone Creek Ale.Saturday, Dec. 22, 1-2:30 p.m.Stone Creek Bar and Lounge, 140 E. 27th St., #A.FreeThe Hudson Park Library is hosting a screening on Saturday of "Ant-Man and the Wasp." The film, which is about a pair of superheroes who have the power to shrink themselves, is rated PG-13 (for violence) and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Pena. It received an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes Saturday, Dec. 22, 2-4 p.m.Hudson Park Library, 66 Leroy St.Free