3 costumed characters taken into custody near Rockefeller Center

NEW YORK (WABC) -- People dressed as characters have become part of the Times Square experience, but now the costumed characters are appearing at another popular tourist destination, Rockefeller Center.
And police are cracking down.
Three people wearing costumes of The Grinch, Captain America and Spiderman were taken into custody Thursday afternoon near 49th Street and Sixth Avenue.
They were issued summonses in lieu of arrest. The three are facing charges of blocing pedestrian traffic.
In 2016, the city implemented designated activity zones in Times Square to regulate where characters can interact with tourists.
