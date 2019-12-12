Society

3 costumed characters taken into custody near Rockefeller Center

Photo courtesy Acid Kat Sullivan via Twitter

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- People dressed as characters have become part of the Times Square experience, but now the costumed characters are appearing at another popular tourist destination, Rockefeller Center.

And police are cracking down.

Three people wearing costumes of The Grinch, Captain America and Spiderman were taken into custody Thursday afternoon near 49th Street and Sixth Avenue.

They were issued summonses in lieu of arrest. The three are facing charges of blocing pedestrian traffic.

In 2016, the city implemented designated activity zones in Times Square to regulate where characters can interact with tourists.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytimes squarerockefeller centernew york citycostumed characters
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Barnard student, 18, fatally stabbed in Manhattan park mugging
Victim who survived NJ shooting speaks out: 'They came to kill'
Jersey City shooting: AG says evidence points to hate crime
Squirrel caught stealing package outside apartment
Kidnapped 3-year-old found dead was given meth, sedative, autopsy shows: Prosecutor
Mom says Ring camera in 8-year-old daughter's room hacked
Burglar climbs down NYC fire escape, smashes window with brick
Show More
2-year-old boy struck, killed by oncoming subway train in NYC
10 former NFL players accused of health care fraud
AccuWeather: Warmth returns along with rain
Man tries to lure LI teen with stack of cash: Police
Bones found under CT home may be Revolutionary War soldiers
More TOP STORIES News