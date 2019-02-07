SOCIETY

3 dance music events to check out in New York City this weekend

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the music offerings near you, this weekend offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From performances by world-touring DJs to a climatized rooftop dance party, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
---

Yoshi Flower at Elsewhere





This Saturday evening, Yoshi Flower takes the stage at Elsewhere. The artist blends influences from alternative and indie rock, hip-hop and electronic music, and is best known for hits like "Movies" and "Just on Drugs."

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 6 p.m.
Where: Elsewhere (Zone One), 599 Johnson Ave.
Admission: $12-$15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Blond:Ish at Sony Hall





Local artist community BABEL is bringing the Canadian producer and DJ duo Blond:ish to Sony Hall this Saturday night. Since they began collaborating in 2008, Anstascia D'Elene Corniere and Vivie-ann Bakos have produced remixed for industry heavy-hitters, like Depeche Mode, appeared at major festivals, including Burning Man, Symbiosis and Ultra Music Festival.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 p.m.
Where: Sony Hall, 235 W. 46th St.
Admission: $50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Free Rooftop Party at Ravel Penthouse 808





Last but not least, enjoy the enclosed rooftop at Ravel Penthouse in Long Island. Guests can dance as NYC DJs spin Top 40 hits. Everyone who RSVPs gets in free before 1 a.m., and women who make a reservation for five females receive a free bottle of champagne.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 p.m.
Where: Ravel Hotel, 8-08 Queens Plaza S
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
