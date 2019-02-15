3 electronic music events to check out in New York City this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Concert hosted by PopGun Presents
Making last-minute plans? Head to Elsewhere and listen to music from an eclectic mix of DJs and performers, from Mall Grab and Jacq Jill to Hans Berg and Mike Simonetti.
When: Friday, February 15, 11 p.m.- Saturday, February 16, 5 a.m.
Where: Elsewhere, 599 Johnson Ave..
Admission: $30. More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Cityfox LIVE: Ame Live, Stephan Bodzin, Octave One & More
Cityfox LIVE is an electronic music festival coming to Brooklyn this weekend. The festival works to highlight up-and-coming electronic artists and audiovisual performers. Performances include Ame Live, Stephan Bodzin, Octave One and more.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 10 p.m.
Where: Avant Gardner, 140 Stewart Ave.
Admission: $50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
NIGHTWAV -- A Synthwave Night
This is a special Valentine's Day edition of the Synthwave and Darksynth Night. Music will be performed by Kavinsky, Carpenter Brut, Power Glove and more. And the night will include themes from popular culture, like"Stranger Things" and "The Terminator." Entry is free before midnight.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 11 p.m.
Where: Saint Vitus Bar, 1120 Manhattan Ave..
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
