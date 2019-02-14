3 entertainment industry events in New York City this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
AbelCine Magic Hour: Sony Venice Updates
Media makers won't want to miss an emerging technology-focused networking opportunity this Friday evening. Hosted by the digital cinema technology firm AbelCine, this happy hour will highlight updates to the new digital cinema camera Sony Venice.
When: Friday, Feb. 15, 4-7 p.m.
Where: AbelCine Brooklyn, Industry City, 88 35th St., Floor 4
Admission: Free
This is #BlackLove Movie Night: 'Love Jones'
Celebrate Valentine's Day at a screening of the 1997 romance "Love Jones." There will be refreshments and mingling, as well as a discussion on black love storytelling in cinema.
When: Friday, Feb. 15, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute, 120 E. 125th St.
Admission: Free
Information Session: Break Into Hollywood
Lats but not least, Break Into Hollywood Studios is hosting an informational session this Saturday afternoon to help aspiring actors and actresses launch their careers. Learn about professional headshots, auditions and more from talent manager Dave Mckeown. The program is for ages seven and up.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 1:30-3 p.m.
Where: The Roosevelt Hotel NYC, 45 E. 45th St., Broadway Meeting Room, Floor 2
Admission: $25-$50
