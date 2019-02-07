3 events for media and pop-culture buffs in New York City this weekend

Media Industry Happy Hour at The House of Brews

Friends Trivia at Slattery's Midtown Pub

The Office Trivia

Looking for a bit of entertainment this weekend?When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy, from a media industry happy hour to trivia nights. Read on for the top happenings to add to your calendar.---This Friday evening, MEOjobs is hosting a happy hour for those working in the media and communications industries. Talk shop while enjoying happy hour drink specials.Friday, Feb. 8, 6:30-9:30 p.m.The House of Brews, 302 W. 51st St.$15Gather your friends for a night of "Friends" trivia. There will be five rounds of questions on the 10-season show and its five infamous characters. Fans can play alone or register a team.Friday, Feb. 8, 8-9:30 p.m.Slattery's Midtown Pub, 8 E. 36th St.FreeLast but not least, Stone Creek Bar and Lounge is calling all fans of "The Office" for a trivia challenge. Test your knowledge of the famed Dunder Mifflin Scranton crew at the living room-like lounge.Friday, Feb. 8, 8-9:30 p.m.Stone Creek Bar and Lounge, 140 E. 27th St., #AFree