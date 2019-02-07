3 events for media and pop-culture buffs in New York City this weekend

When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy, from a media industry happy hour to trivia nights. Read on for the top happenings to add to your calendar.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Media Industry Happy Hour at The House of Brews
This Friday evening, MEOjobs is hosting a happy hour for those working in the media and communications industries. Talk shop while enjoying happy hour drink specials.
When: Friday, Feb. 8, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: The House of Brews, 302 W. 51st St.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Friends Trivia at Slattery's Midtown Pub
Gather your friends for a night of "Friends" trivia. There will be five rounds of questions on the 10-season show and its five infamous characters. Fans can play alone or register a team.
When: Friday, Feb. 8, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Slattery's Midtown Pub, 8 E. 36th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Office Trivia
Last but not least, Stone Creek Bar and Lounge is calling all fans of "The Office" for a trivia challenge. Test your knowledge of the famed Dunder Mifflin Scranton crew at the living room-like lounge.
When: Friday, Feb. 8, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Stone Creek Bar and Lounge, 140 E. 27th St., #A
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets