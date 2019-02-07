SOCIETY

3 events for media and pop-culture buffs in New York City this weekend

By Hoodline
Looking for a bit of entertainment this weekend?

When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy, from a media industry happy hour to trivia nights. Read on for the top happenings to add to your calendar.
---

Media Industry Happy Hour at The House of Brews





This Friday evening, MEOjobs is hosting a happy hour for those working in the media and communications industries. Talk shop while enjoying happy hour drink specials.

When: Friday, Feb. 8, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: The House of Brews, 302 W. 51st St.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Friends Trivia at Slattery's Midtown Pub





Gather your friends for a night of "Friends" trivia. There will be five rounds of questions on the 10-season show and its five infamous characters. Fans can play alone or register a team.

When: Friday, Feb. 8, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Slattery's Midtown Pub, 8 E. 36th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Office Trivia





Last but not least, Stone Creek Bar and Lounge is calling all fans of "The Office" for a trivia challenge. Test your knowledge of the famed Dunder Mifflin Scranton crew at the living room-like lounge.

When: Friday, Feb. 8, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Stone Creek Bar and Lounge, 140 E. 27th St., #A
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
