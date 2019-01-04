SOCIETY

3 fun music events in New York City this weekend

Photo: Brooklyn Bazaar/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in New York City. From a rap show to an R&B brunch party, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Scallops Hotel, Elucid, Hprizm





Hip-hop and rap artists Scallops Hotel, Elucid and Hprizm/High Priest will be performing at Brooklyn Bazaar. Also known as Milo, Scallops Hotel combines electronic elements with rap and hip-hop.

When: Friday, January 11, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Brooklyn Bazaar, 150 Greenpoint Ave., Brooklyn.
Admission: $15; $17 (Day of Show)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Rhythm & Brunch: The All R&B Brunch & Day Party - Mary J. Blige Edition





This R&B brunch and day party features live music from the R&B Boys and other performances. Food and drink specials will be available, including bottom-less mimosas.

When: Sunday, January 13, 12-7 p.m.
Where: MIST Harlem, 46 W. 116th St..
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

NYC Love (Stephen Bday Bash -New York)





The International Stephen Bday Tour returns to New York City at the Mazi Nightclub. Come celebrate the New York City launch of the Ibiza Soca Festival 2019.

When: Sunday, January 13, 6 p.m.- Monday, January 14, 12 a.m.
Where: Mazi Nightclub, 13035 91st Ave..
Admission: $20 (Early Bird)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
