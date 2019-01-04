3 fun music events in New York City this weekend

Scallops Hotel, Elucid, Hprizm

3 fun music events in New York City this weekendIf you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in New York City. From a rap show to an R&B brunch party, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.---Hip-hop and rap artists Scallops Hotel, Elucid and Hprizm/High Priest will be performing at Brooklyn Bazaar. Also known as Milo, Scallops Hotel combines electronic elements with rap and hip-hop.Friday, January 11, 8-11 p.m.Brooklyn Bazaar, 150 Greenpoint Ave., Brooklyn.$15; $17 (Day of Show)This R&B brunch and day party features live music from the R&B Boys and other performances. Food and drink specials will be available, including bottom-less mimosas.Sunday, January 13, 12-7 p.m.MIST Harlem, 46 W. 116th St..FreeThe International Stephen Bday Tour returns to New York City at the Mazi Nightclub. Come celebrate the New York City launch of the Ibiza Soca Festival 2019.Sunday, January 13, 6 p.m.- Monday, January 14, 12 a.m.Mazi Nightclub, 13035 91st Ave..$20 (Early Bird)