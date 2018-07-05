SOCIETY

3 fun, science-filled events in NYC this weekend

Photo: Markus Spiske/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From a boozy science fair to a pop-up maker space for budding environmental scientists, there's plenty to do if you're on the lookout for science- and tech-filled events this weekend. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Pregame Your Brain: What's in Your Blood?





Head down to Caveat this Friday evening for a fresh edition of the Pregame Your Brain science fair. This week's theme is "What's in your blood?" Attendees will up their blood alcohol content levels while ingesting speed-lessons delivered by experts.

When: Friday, July 6, 6-8 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Electronics, Robotics & Coding for Beginners





Interested in getting started in coding, robotics and electronics? Then join engineer and artist Daniel Bertner for an introductory course this Saturday afternoon. Participants will learn the basics of navigating the open source electronics platform Arduino, how to program the pins of an Arduino board, programming concepts like loops, operators and conditionals, and much more.
When: Saturday, July 7, 2-3:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pop-Up Maker Space at Hudson River Park





Bring the little ones down to Hudson River Park to tinker with hands-on challenges. Popping up at Pier 84 this Sunday afternoon, the maker space will feature guided workshops allowing children to design, construct and test projects inspired by science and river concepts.

When: Sunday, July 8, 4-5:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineNew York City
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News