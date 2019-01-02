3 great film, media and entertainment events in New York City this weekend

The Office Trivia

A Drinking Game NYC presents Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Free Drinks & Comics From Late Night TV Comedy Show

Looking for a bit of entertainment this weekend?When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy, from trivia to drinking games. Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.---Come test your knowledge about characters and trivia aboutTopics to be discussed include Diversity Day, The Health Care Plan or the review of the amazing screenplay,Friday, January 4, 8-9:30 p.m.Slattery's Midtown Pub, 8 E. 36th St..FreeEnjoy this drinking game featuring performances and live readings by actors. Past performances include renditions ofandEach movie comes with a list of buzzwords and phrases-when you hear one, a bell rings and everybody drinks.Saturday, January 5, 7:30-10:30 p.m.Brooklyn Bazaar, 150 Greenpoint Ave., Brooklyn.$15This free standup comedy show features comedians Khalid Rahmaan and Andy Sandford fromand a surprise guest from Comedy Central. There's no cover and drinks are free.Saturday, January 5, 7:30-9:30 p.m.Work Heights, Co-working Magic in Crown Heights, 650 Franklin Ave..Free