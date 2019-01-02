SOCIETY

3 great film, media and entertainment events in New York City this weekend

Brooklyn Bazaar. | Photo: Raymond W./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a bit of entertainment this weekend?

When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy, from trivia to drinking games. Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

The Office Trivia





Come test your knowledge about characters and trivia about The Office. Topics to be discussed include Diversity Day, The Health Care Plan or the review of the amazing screenplay, Threat Level Midnight.

When: Friday, January 4, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Slattery's Midtown Pub, 8 E. 36th St..
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

A Drinking Game NYC presents Monty Python and the Holy Grail





Enjoy this drinking game featuring performances and live readings by actors. Past performances include renditions of The Princess Bride and Ghostbusters. Each movie comes with a list of buzzwords and phrases-when you hear one, a bell rings and everybody drinks.

When: Saturday, January 5, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: Brooklyn Bazaar, 150 Greenpoint Ave., Brooklyn.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Free Drinks & Comics From Late Night TV Comedy Show





This free standup comedy show features comedians Khalid Rahmaan and Andy Sandford from Conan and a surprise guest from Comedy Central. There's no cover and drinks are free.

When: Saturday, January 5, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Work Heights, Co-working Magic in Crown Heights, 650 Franklin Ave..
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineNew York City
SOCIETY
3 top performing and visual arts events in New York City this weekend
NYC gender-neutral birth certificates law goes into effect
Study: More residents move out of NJ than any other state
Christmas tree disposal begins in New York City
More Society
Top Stories
Car crashes into Queens furniture store, 3 injured
Dems take control of House as shutdown talks go nowhere
Search on for suspect who showed fake gun, raped woman in Queens
Boxer puppy found neglected, abused in St. Albans
Teen returns from cruise with mystery illness
Newark officials to report crime decrease of 15 percent
Fair Fares MTA program launching a few days late
Woman charged with administering deadly butt injection
Show More
8-year-old girl, woman critically injured in NJ head-on crash
NYPD: 13-year-old girl stabs 14-year-old boy in Bronx high school
Flagship Lord and Taylor store officially closes its doors
Suspect surrenders in brutal attempted rape in Brooklyn
Daryl Dragon of 'Captain and Tennille' dies at 76
More News