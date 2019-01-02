3 great film, media and entertainment events in New York City this weekend

When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy, from trivia to drinking games. Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
The Office Trivia
Come test your knowledge about characters and trivia about The Office. Topics to be discussed include Diversity Day, The Health Care Plan or the review of the amazing screenplay, Threat Level Midnight.
When: Friday, January 4, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Slattery's Midtown Pub, 8 E. 36th St..
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
A Drinking Game NYC presents Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Enjoy this drinking game featuring performances and live readings by actors. Past performances include renditions of The Princess Bride and Ghostbusters. Each movie comes with a list of buzzwords and phrases-when you hear one, a bell rings and everybody drinks.
When: Saturday, January 5, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: Brooklyn Bazaar, 150 Greenpoint Ave., Brooklyn.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Free Drinks & Comics From Late Night TV Comedy Show
This free standup comedy show features comedians Khalid Rahmaan and Andy Sandford from Conan and a surprise guest from Comedy Central. There's no cover and drinks are free.
When: Saturday, January 5, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Work Heights, Co-working Magic in Crown Heights, 650 Franklin Ave..
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets