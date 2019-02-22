SOCIETY

3 live jazz shows worth seeking out in New York City this weekend

Photo: Bogomil Mihaylov/Unsplash

By Hoodline
In the mood for some live jazz this weekend? From a Harlem swing dance lesson to a sultry French jazz performance, this weekend's event lineup offers jazz admirers and newbies plenty to look forward to.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Jazz and Swing with The Harlem Swing Dance Society





Celebrate Black History Month this Saturday evening with the Harlem Swing Dance Society. The organization is hosting a dance lesson set to Harlem jazz and swing music, followed by a chance to mix and mingle with fellow dancers.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Pelham Fritz Recreation Center, 18 Mount Morris Park W
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Suite for Malcom X: Resurrection Tone Poems





Or, enjoy a multimedia musical performance at the Harlem School of the Arts. The production will feature excerpts from Rachiim Ausar-Sahu's "Suite for Malcolm X: The Resurrection Tone Poems," featuring vocalists Tulivu Donna Cumberbatch and Terry Davis, and percussionists Chief Neil and Ayanda Clarke. The school's Griot Choir will also perform.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Harlem School of the Arts, 645 St. Nicholas Ave.
Admission: $15-$20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Violette at Club Bonafide




Last but not least, join Violette for a sultry serenade at Club Bonafide. The jazz-inspired French indie singer-songwriter will perform music from her latest album, "Falling Strong," which is heavily influenced by musicians like Ella Fitzgerald and Stevie Wonder.

When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 8-9 p.m.
Where: Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineNew York City
SOCIETY
Growing up with art icon Jean-Michel Basquiat
Furloughed SI park ranger wins nearly $30M NJ Lottery jackpot
3 music-filled events to hit up in New York City this weekend
School to end cheerleading awards based on body parts
More Society
Top Stories
Tanker truck crash, fuel spill shuts down NJ highway
Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
Woman escapes attempted rape using her morning coffee
Man captures dog's emotional reaction to 'The Lion King' movie
NYPD officers get one of their cutest investigations
Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake hits southern Ecuador
Wood falls from elevated subway platform, pierces windshield
Suspect arrested in spree of more than 50 NJ burglaries
Show More
Closing arguments in trial of man accused of killing classmate
Search for man who groped teen twice on Bronx bus
Mom fatally struck with family outside 7-Eleven was pregnant
Baby hospitalized after stroller rolls onto NYC subway tracks
Bill would keep Trump off 2020 NJ ballot unless he releases taxes
More News