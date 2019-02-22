3 live jazz shows worth seeking out in New York City this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Jazz and Swing with The Harlem Swing Dance Society
Celebrate Black History Month this Saturday evening with the Harlem Swing Dance Society. The organization is hosting a dance lesson set to Harlem jazz and swing music, followed by a chance to mix and mingle with fellow dancers.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Pelham Fritz Recreation Center, 18 Mount Morris Park W
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Suite for Malcom X: Resurrection Tone Poems
Or, enjoy a multimedia musical performance at the Harlem School of the Arts. The production will feature excerpts from Rachiim Ausar-Sahu's "Suite for Malcolm X: The Resurrection Tone Poems," featuring vocalists Tulivu Donna Cumberbatch and Terry Davis, and percussionists Chief Neil and Ayanda Clarke. The school's Griot Choir will also perform.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Harlem School of the Arts, 645 St. Nicholas Ave.
Admission: $15-$20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Violette at Club Bonafide
Last but not least, join Violette for a sultry serenade at Club Bonafide. The jazz-inspired French indie singer-songwriter will perform music from her latest album, "Falling Strong," which is heavily influenced by musicians like Ella Fitzgerald and Stevie Wonder.
When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 8-9 p.m.
Where: Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
