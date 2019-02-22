3 live jazz shows worth seeking out in New York City this weekend

Jazz and Swing with The Harlem Swing Dance Society

Suite for Malcom X: Resurrection Tone Poems

Violette at Club Bonafide

In the mood for some live jazz this weekend? From a Harlem swing dance lesson to a sultry French jazz performance, this weekend's event lineup offers jazz admirers and newbies plenty to look forward to.---Celebrate Black History Month this Saturday evening with the Harlem Swing Dance Society. The organization is hosting a dance lesson set to Harlem jazz and swing music, followed by a chance to mix and mingle with fellow dancers.Saturday, Feb. 23, 5-8 p.m.Pelham Fritz Recreation Center, 18 Mount Morris Park WFreeOr, enjoy a multimedia musical performance at the Harlem School of the Arts. The production will feature excerpts from Rachiim Ausar-Sahu's "Suite for Malcolm X: The Resurrection Tone Poems," featuring vocalists Tulivu Donna Cumberbatch and Terry Davis, and percussionists Chief Neil and Ayanda Clarke. The school's Griot Choir will also perform.Saturday, Feb. 23, 7:30-9 p.m.Harlem School of the Arts, 645 St. Nicholas Ave.$15-$20Last but not least, join Violette for a sultry serenade at Club Bonafide. The jazz-inspired French indie singer-songwriter will perform music from her latest album, "Falling Strong," which is heavily influenced by musicians like Ella Fitzgerald and Stevie Wonder.Sunday, Feb. 24, 8-9 p.m.Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St.$20---