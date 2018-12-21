3 music and dancing events to plan for in New York City this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Brunch & Day Party Holiday Special Edition
Listen to music from DJs at this brunch, booze and beats meal. Enjoy a brunch entree from Row House while DJ FRAGG plays hip-hop music as well as other Top 40 hits.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 12-7 p.m.
Where: Row House, 2128 Frederick Douglass Blvd.
Admission: Free
Pizza Zoo
Pizza Zoo is a pizza party for adults. Enjoy unlimited complimentary pizza as well as alcoholic beverages, ugly Christmas sweaters and dancing to the hits of today.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 2-10 p.m.
Where: PlayStation Theater, 1515 Broadway
Admission: $35
Winter In The 90s party
This is a holiday-themed 1990s party. DJ Doe, DJ Bam Bam and DJ Scoota will be playing songs from the featured decade. Wear your best '90s costume in order to win a prize.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 10 p.m.
Where: Oo Bar & Lounge, 137-72 Northern Blvd.
Admission: Women free before 11:30 p.m.; $10-$15. More ticket options available.
