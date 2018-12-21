SOCIETY

3 music and dancing events to plan for in New York City this weekend

Photo: Sarthak Navjivan/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for the top music and dancing parties to check out this weekend? From booze and brunch to a holiday 90s event, this weekend's event lineup offers plenty to look forward to.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Brunch & Day Party Holiday Special Edition





Listen to music from DJs at this brunch, booze and beats meal. Enjoy a brunch entree from Row House while DJ FRAGG plays hip-hop music as well as other Top 40 hits.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 12-7 p.m.
Where: Row House, 2128 Frederick Douglass Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pizza Zoo





Pizza Zoo is a pizza party for adults. Enjoy unlimited complimentary pizza as well as alcoholic beverages, ugly Christmas sweaters and dancing to the hits of today.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 2-10 p.m.
Where: PlayStation Theater, 1515 Broadway
Admission: $35
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Winter In The 90s party





This is a holiday-themed 1990s party. DJ Doe, DJ Bam Bam and DJ Scoota will be playing songs from the featured decade. Wear your best '90s costume in order to win a prize.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 10 p.m.
Where: Oo Bar & Lounge, 137-72 Northern Blvd.
Admission: Women free before 11:30 p.m.; $10-$15. More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineNew York City
SOCIETY
Aquarium apologizes for viral tweet about 'thicc girl' otter
Secret Santas donate 114 inflatables to Ill. boy, 10, with rare disorder
What you need to know about ugly Christmas sweaters
Bus driver helps woman in wheelchair struggling in snow
More Society
Top Stories
Firefighters battle flames in Midtown high-rise building
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, damaging winds
Entire interior of 5-story building collapses in Manhattan
NYPD officer entertains tourists waiting for Springsteen
Manhole fire closes Carmine's in Times Square for Friday
Aquarium apologizes for viral tweet about 'thicc girl' otter
Dispute leads to stabbing outside NYC BBQ restaurant
Fiance of missing Colorado mom taken into custody
Show More
Woman apologizes for video belittling child's weight
NYC changing snowstorm plan after Snowvember commuter chaos
Trump warns a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
Woman fatally struck by charter bus in Lower Manhattan
2 charged in LI sex trafficking involving 12-year-old girl
More News