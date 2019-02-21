SOCIETY

3 music-filled events to hit up in New York City this weekend

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in New York City. From an electronic duo to a contemporary pianis, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.

Los Walters at (Le) Poisson Rouge





Los Walters is a Puerto Rican electronic music duo featuring Angel Figueroa and Luis Lopez. Working together from different cities since 2011, the artists combine "dark and lustrous" electronic elements with Caribbean melodies and "flirty feel-good" Spanish lyrics.

When: Friday, Feb. 22, 6:30-10 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Caribbean Fuse Saturdays at McGettigan's





Come Saturday night, head over to McGettigan's for even more Caribbean vibes. The night features host Ayo Jay, plus DJs Norie and Marz. Men and women get in free -- and can enjoy the open bar -- until midnight.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 11 p.m.
Where: McGettigan's, 70 W. 36th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Now and Then featuring Simone Dinnerstein




Last but not least, catch the first performance in a series featuring the work of composer Patrick Zimmerli, who juxtaposes current music with prominent tracks from earlier generations. Sunday night's performance will feature pianist Simone Dinnerstein playing works by Franz Schubert and Philip Glass.

When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m.
Where: National Sawdust, 80 N. Sixth St.
Admission: $29
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
