3 music-filled events to hit up in New York City this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Los Walters at (Le) Poisson Rouge
Los Walters is a Puerto Rican electronic music duo featuring Angel Figueroa and Luis Lopez. Working together from different cities since 2011, the artists combine "dark and lustrous" electronic elements with Caribbean melodies and "flirty feel-good" Spanish lyrics.
When: Friday, Feb. 22, 6:30-10 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Caribbean Fuse Saturdays at McGettigan's
Come Saturday night, head over to McGettigan's for even more Caribbean vibes. The night features host Ayo Jay, plus DJs Norie and Marz. Men and women get in free -- and can enjoy the open bar -- until midnight.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 11 p.m.
Where: McGettigan's, 70 W. 36th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Now and Then featuring Simone Dinnerstein
Last but not least, catch the first performance in a series featuring the work of composer Patrick Zimmerli, who juxtaposes current music with prominent tracks from earlier generations. Sunday night's performance will feature pianist Simone Dinnerstein playing works by Franz Schubert and Philip Glass.
When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m.
Where: National Sawdust, 80 N. Sixth St.
Admission: $29
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.