3 must-see arts events in NYC this weekend

Exhibition opening: 'When We Fight, We Win!'

Sydnee Washington's 'Death of a Bottle Girl' solo show

Architecture tour at Green-Wood

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up three artsy events around New York City this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch -- from an exhibition celebrating the artistic side of modern social movements to a one-woman show exposing the darkly comical realities of working as a "bottle girl."---Join writer and activist Greg Jobin-Leeds and community arts organization AgitArte for the opening celebration for the exhibition "When We Fight, We Win!" or "¡Cuando Luchamos, Ganamos!"The exhibition builds on the collaborators' book of the same name, which was released in 2016 to document the lessons and creative strategies that have surfaced in social movements between 2000 and 2015 in the United States. Like the book, the exhibition will feature artists and cultural organizers whose work has bolstered modern social movements and built solidarity across place, culture and struggle.Friday, June 29, 7-10 p.m.Don't miss comedian Sydnee Washington's shameless one-woman show exposing the trials and tribulations of life as a bottle waitress. As Time Out New York previously reported, Washington takes the stage to reminisce on a "decade of hard-partying, fussy tables and finding her voice."Friday, June 29, 8:30-10:30 p.m.Hop on a trolley for a guided tour of the monuments and mausoleums designed by the "architects in permanent residence" at the historic Green-Wood cemetery. You'll "ooh" and "ahh at the final resting places for some of the most renowned architects in American history.Saturday, June 30, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.