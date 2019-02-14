SOCIETY

3 performing and visual arts events to plan for in New York City this weekend

Photo: Krys Alex/Unsplash

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in New York City this weekend, from the 50th anniversary celebration for the Dance Theatre of Harlem to a stand-up comedy show.

---

Panel: Dance Theatre of Harlem's 50 Years of History





Help celebrate 50 years of the Dance Theatre of Harlem this Friday evening. The ballet theater was created in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook. Part of a series of events commemorating its 50th anniversary, Friday's gatherig at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts will feature a panel discussing rare archival footage from the organization.

When: Friday, Feb. 15, 6-8 p.m.
Where: The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, The Bruno Walter Auditorium, 111 Amsterdam Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Saturday Family Matinee: 'Black Angels Over Tuskegee'





Enjoy a matinee performance of "Black Angels Over Tuskegee" this Saturday at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center. The play tells the story of the first African-American fighter pilots in the United States military, who fought in World War II and paved the way for future military men of color.

When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 2-3:30 p.m.
Where: Jamaica Performing Arts Center (JPAC), 153-10 Jamaica Ave.
Admission: $5-$10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Comedy Show: 'Character Flawed'





Last but not least, "Character Flawed" is a stand-up event that features some of NYC's top comedians. Bill DiBuono and Patty Rosborough from Comedy Central, Jon Laster from Fox's "Gotham Live" and Dustin Chaflin from HBO's "Crashing" will all be performing this Saturday evening.

When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Dangerfield's, 61st and 1st.
Admission: $18
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
