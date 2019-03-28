Society

3 primo EDM parties in New York City this weekend

Looking to drop the bass with some electronic tracks this weekend? From local beatmakers to world-touring headliners, this weekend's performance lineup offers EDM fans plenty to enjoy.

Frankie Fridays at Happiness Lounge





Head to Brooklyn on Friday for a night of house music at the Happiness Lounge. Enjoy a mix of techno, R&B and soul from DJ Frankie Paradise, as well as $5 beer and $6 well drink specials.

When: Friday, March 29, 10 p.m.

Where: Happiness Lounge, 1458 St. Johns Place

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Minimal Industrial Noise at Saint Vitus Bar


Or, join DJs Confines and Playsuit for fresh takes on hits from artists like Nine Inch Nails, Ministry, The Hacker and Schwefelgelb that fuse industrial, industrial techno and electronic body music. Guests who RSVP get in free until midnight.

When: Friday, March 29, 11 p.m.

Where: Saint Vitus Bar, 1120 Manhattan Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Beave at Analog





Last but not least, visit Analog this Sunday afternoon to catch the house music producer Beave. Hailing from Essex, Beave returns to Analog fresh off the drop of his latest track, "So Much Better," which EDM Sauce calls a "future deep house" anthem that's expected to make waves in the EDM scene.

When: Sunday, March 31, 2-10 p.m.

Where: Analog, 177 Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
