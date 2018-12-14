3 primo reggae events in New York City this weekend | Hoodline

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Reggae Fest vs. Soca at Highline Ballroom
Stop by this reggae fest being put on by Epic League Entertainment and enjoy reggae and music by Rage and JP. A dress code for men will be enforced (check the listing for more details).
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 11 p.m.
Where: Highline Ballroom, 431 W. 16th St.
Admission: $20
NYC Hip Hop vs. Reggae Remix Fridays
This is a hip-hop versus reggae dance party. Women are free until 1 a.m., and men are free until midnight. There is an enforced dress code. Men must wear a collared shirt or button-down. And women must wear shoes with heels.
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 11 p.m.
Where: Katra, 217 Bowery
Admission: Free
NYC Hip Hop vs. Reggae on a rooftop
In the mood for more? This hip-hop versus reggae dance party is being held on an enclosed rooftop. DJs will spin reggae, hip-hop, top 40s and classics all night long. Men must wear a collared shirt or button-down.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 p.m.
Where: Ravel Hotel, 8-08 Queens Plaza South.
Admission: Free
