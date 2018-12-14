SOCIETY

3 primo reggae events in New York City this weekend | Hoodline

Photo: Sarthak Navjivan/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to chill to some reggae tunes this weekend? From reggae and soca to reggae and hip-hop, this weekend's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Reggae Fest vs. Soca at Highline Ballroom





Stop by this reggae fest being put on by Epic League Entertainment and enjoy reggae and music by Rage and JP. A dress code for men will be enforced (check the listing for more details).

When: Friday, Dec. 14, 11 p.m.
Where: Highline Ballroom, 431 W. 16th St.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

NYC Hip Hop vs. Reggae Remix Fridays





This is a hip-hop versus reggae dance party. Women are free until 1 a.m., and men are free until midnight. There is an enforced dress code. Men must wear a collared shirt or button-down. And women must wear shoes with heels.

When: Friday, Dec. 14, 11 p.m.
Where: Katra, 217 Bowery
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

NYC Hip Hop vs. Reggae on a rooftop





In the mood for more? This hip-hop versus reggae dance party is being held on an enclosed rooftop. DJs will spin reggae, hip-hop, top 40s and classics all night long. Men must wear a collared shirt or button-down.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 p.m.
Where: Ravel Hotel, 8-08 Queens Plaza South.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
