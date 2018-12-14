3 primo reggae events in New York City this weekend | Hoodline

Reggae Fest vs. Soca at Highline Ballroom

NYC Hip Hop vs. Reggae Remix Fridays

NYC Hip Hop vs. Reggae on a rooftop

Looking to chill to some reggae tunes this weekend? From reggae and soca to reggae and hip-hop, this weekend's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy.---Stop by this reggae fest being put on by Epic League Entertainment and enjoy reggae and music by Rage and JP. A dress code for men will be enforced (check the listing for more details).Friday, Dec. 14, 11 p.m.Highline Ballroom, 431 W. 16th St.$20This is a hip-hop versus reggae dance party. Women are free until 1 a.m., and men are free until midnight. There is an enforced dress code. Men must wear a collared shirt or button-down. And women must wear shoes with heels.Friday, Dec. 14, 11 p.m.Katra, 217 BoweryFreeIn the mood for more? This hip-hop versus reggae dance party is being held on an enclosed rooftop. DJs will spin reggae, hip-hop, top 40s and classics all night long. Men must wear a collared shirt or button-down.Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 p.m.Ravel Hotel, 8-08 Queens Plaza South.Free