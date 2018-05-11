SOCIETY

3 screenings to catch in NYC this weekend

Photo: Village East Cinema/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to be entertained? There's plenty to keep you busy this week, from outdoor film screenings in Brooklyn to a "Planet Earth" drinking game on the Lower East Side. Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Movies Under The Stars





In preparation for next month's Art of Brooklyn Film Fest, organizers have teamed with NYC Parks to bring you an early set of outdoor screenings.

Tonight at Owl's Head Park, catch four indie films by filmmakers raised or based in Brooklyn. From music videos to documentaries, the films explore a variety of formats and subjects.

When: Friday, May 11, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Owl's Head Park, Colonial Road, Brooklyn
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Planet Earth' Drinking Game





Join renowned historian and science writer Emily Hoff and fellow "Planet Earth" fans for an alcohol-infused viewing party.

No prior experience necessary. Your instructor will teach you when to cheer, when to drink and when to remain silent and stare at the screen in awe.

When: Friday, May 11, 8:30-10 p.m.
Where: Caveat, 21A Clinton St., Manhattan
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

2 NYC premieres




Head over to Village East Cinema to catch the local premieres of two documentaries.

The first, "Children Playing God," documents the lives of five boys throughout their two-month rehearsal period for the monthlong Ramlila performance, based on the epic poem, "Ramayana." The boys are considered "living gods and goddesses" during this period.

And the second film, "Breaking the Bee," follows several second-generation Indian-American children who train for a full year to become the national spelling bee champion.

The directors will hold discussions after each screening.

When: Saturday, May 12, 12:15-3:15 p.m.
Where: Auditorium 3, Village East Cinema, 181-189 Second Ave., Manhattan
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineNew York City
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News