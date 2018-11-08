3 theater events to check out in New York City this weekend

'Dishwasher Dreams' - private reception and performance

'The Oxford Roof Climber's Rebellion' - Urban Stages' retrospective

'Will I Ever Get Married?'

If you're a theater fan, listen up: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in New York City this weekend, from "Dishwasher Dreams" to "Will I Ever Get Married?"---"Dishwasher Dreams" is a show about growing up in Spanish Harlem as the son of Bangladeshi immigrants, as told by Aladdin Ullah. Prior to the show, there will be a private reception and meal inspired by the first Indian restaurants in Manhattan. After the performance, a brief Q&A will be held.Saturday, Nov. 10, 6-9:30 p.m.Castillo Theatre, 543 W. 42nd St.$45Celebrate the 35th anniversary of Urban Stages with a performance of "The Oxford Roof Climber's Rebellion" by Stephen Massicotte. The play shows two veterans returning from World War I and bonding over their distaste for the state of the world around them.Saturday, Nov. 10, 7-9 p.m.Urban Stages, 259 W. 30th St.FreeEnjoy this stage play about young, single women searching for love. Four friends from college attempt to balance their careers, friendships and potential significant others in this dramedy by Samantha Byam.Sunday, Nov. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m.Oberia Dempsey Theatre, 127 W. 127th St.$25