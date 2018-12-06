SOCIETY

3 theater events to look forward to in New York City this weekend

Photos: Eventbrite

By Hoodline
If you're a theater connoisseur, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage shows in New York City this weekend, from a student performance to a raucous, interactive musical where you can score a free drink just by wearing a toga.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Colony Collapse





"Set against the contemporary plagues of addiction, broken families and a failing ecology, Stefanie Zadravec's "Colony Collapse" is part Greek tragedy, part classic American drama, woven as meditation on the brutal dynamics of family and individual crises," according to the Barnard College Department of Theatre. This play features Barnard and Columbia students.

When: Friday, Dec. 7, 8-10:30 p.m.
Where: Minor Latham Playhouse, 118 Milbank Hall, 3009 Broadway
Admission: $5.23-$10.45
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"The Greatest Show" by Broadway Bound Players (featuring BB Workshop)





The mission of the Broadway Bound program is to provide a safe and inclusive community where all students will feel fully accepted. Kids receive acting, vocal and dance training from professionals. Join the students as they perform their fall showcase, including excerpts from the musical "Island Song."

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 2-3:30 p.m.
Where: P.S. 158 Bayard Taylor School, 1458 York Ave.
Admission: Free (donations welcome)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Hypatia and the Heathens: A Musical Bacchanalia"



Photo: Caveat/Yelp

This new interactive party musical is inspired by the festivals of the ancient world. Based on actual events, it tells the story of Hypatia, the last librarian of the Library of Alexandria during the apocalyptic end times of the brutal Roman Empire. Show up in a toga and get a free drink.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 9-11 p.m.
Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.
Admission: $15 (general admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineNew York City
SOCIETY
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush aboard funeral train
Small Christmas tree vendors battling box store competition
FDNY chief relieved of duties amid investigation
Vibrant, vivacious coral named 2019's color of the year
Boy with special needs gets custom-made bike
More Society
Top Stories
Police find gun in Brooklyn high school student's backpack
FDNY chief relieved of duties amid investigation
William Barr leading candidate for AG in Trump Cabinet
Woman charged with disturbing grave sites in Connecticut
Intense search for NYC father who disappeared on way to work
Video: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready
Long Island woman accused of abandoning dog, driving away
Suspect arrested for pushing man under truck
Show More
Long Island man accused of leaving kids alone in cold car
Southwest flight skids off end of runway at California airport
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush aboard funeral train
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
Officer involved in Garner's death faces hearing
More News