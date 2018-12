3 theater events to look forward to in New York City this weekend

Colony Collapse

"The Greatest Show" by Broadway Bound Players (featuring BB Workshop)

"Hypatia and the Heathens: A Musical Bacchanalia"

If you're a theater connoisseur, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage shows in New York City this weekend, from a student performance to a raucous, interactive musical where you can score a free drink just by wearing a toga.---"Set against the contemporary plagues of addiction, broken families and a failing ecology, Stefanie Zadravec's "Colony Collapse" is part Greek tragedy, part classic American drama, woven as meditation on the brutal dynamics of family and individual crises," according to the Barnard College Department of Theatre . This play features Barnard and Columbia students.Friday, Dec. 7, 8-10:30 p.m.Minor Latham Playhouse, 118 Milbank Hall, 3009 Broadway$5.23-$10.45The mission of the Broadway Bound program is to provide a safe and inclusive community where all students will feel fully accepted. Kids receive acting, vocal and dance training from professionals. Join the students as they perform their fall showcase, including excerpts from the musical "Island Song."Saturday, Dec. 8, 2-3:30 p.m.P.S. 158 Bayard Taylor School, 1458 York Ave.Free (donations welcome)This new interactive party musical is inspired by the festivals of the ancient world. Based on actual events, it tells the story of Hypatia, the last librarian of the Library of Alexandria during the apocalyptic end times of the brutal Roman Empire. Show up in a toga and get a free drink.Saturday, Dec. 8, 9-11 p.m.Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.$15 (general admission)