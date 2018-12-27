3 top performing and visual arts events in New York City this weekend

ANYBODY: An Improvised Historical Hip-Hopera with North Coast

Stand Up Comedy Show

The Return

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up three artsy events around New York City this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch, from historical rap to a Kwanzaa dance celebration.---Tonight, check out hip-hop improv team North Coast perform historical raps, based on your suggestions. Music Director Jody Shelton wrote the hit parody "50 Shades! The Musical" in 2012. This event is for those 21 and older only.Friday, December 28, 9-10:30 p.m.Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.$15 (General Admission); $20 (Door)On Saturday, enjoy a free comedy show at the Broadway Comedy Club. Featured comedians have appeared on Netflix, Comedy Central and more. There is a two-drink minimum.Saturday, Dec. 29, 11 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 30, 12:30 a.m.Broadway Comedy Club, 318 W. 53rd St.FreeCome Sunday, The Afrikan Poetry Theatre presents "The Return" in celebration of Kwanzaa. Enjoy two hours of African diasporic fusion performances and an open dance class.Sunday, Dec. 30, 4-6 p.m.Amazura, 91-12 144th Place.$15 (General admission Adult). More ticket options available.