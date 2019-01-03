3 top performing and visual arts events in New York City this weekend

We've rounded up four artsy events around New York City this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch, from a comedy show to a magic show.
Smash Comedy Show
This monthly free show features comedians like Norah Yahya from the Gotham Comedy Club, Conor Delehontay from Comedy Central Radio and others. Liquor is free from 6 p. m.-7p. m.
When: Friday, January 4, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: 727Create, 727 Franklin Ave..
Admission: Free
Free Comedy Show
This comedy show features happy hour specials and comedians seen on the Comedy Central, TruTV and the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. While there is no cover to get in the show, support for the bar is encouraged.
When: Friday, January 4, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: O.P.P.A., 162 W. Fourth St..
Admission: Free
A Taste of Magic at Gossip Restaurant
All tickets include entry to a magic show and a three course meal. Appetizers and entrees include a Thai chili calamari and linguini primavera. For dessert, try the chocolate pudding or the white chocolate chip cookies.
When: Friday, January 4, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Gossip Restaurant, 733 Ninth Ave..
Admission: $60
