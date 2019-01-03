SOCIETY

3 top performing and visual arts events in New York City this weekend

Photo: Oppa/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up four artsy events around New York City this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch, from a comedy show to a magic show.
---

Smash Comedy Show





This monthly free show features comedians like Norah Yahya from the Gotham Comedy Club, Conor Delehontay from Comedy Central Radio and others. Liquor is free from 6 p. m.-7p. m.

When: Friday, January 4, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: 727Create, 727 Franklin Ave..
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Free Comedy Show





This comedy show features happy hour specials and comedians seen on the Comedy Central, TruTV and the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. While there is no cover to get in the show, support for the bar is encouraged.

When: Friday, January 4, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: O.P.P.A., 162 W. Fourth St..
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

A Taste of Magic at Gossip Restaurant





All tickets include entry to a magic show and a three course meal. Appetizers and entrees include a Thai chili calamari and linguini primavera. For dessert, try the chocolate pudding or the white chocolate chip cookies.

When: Friday, January 4, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Gossip Restaurant, 733 Ninth Ave..
Admission: $60
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
