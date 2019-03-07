Society

3 trivia nights for TV buffs in New York City this weekend

Photo: Tracy Thomas/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to rub shoulders with your fellow television fans?

When it comes to TV trivia, there's plenty to keep you busy this weekend, from "Friends" to "Game of Thrones." Read on for the top gatherings to add to your calendar.

---

'Friends' Trivia





This Friday, check out trivia night at Slattery's Midtown Pub, where all the questions will be based on the quirky gang from "Friends."

When: Friday, March 8, 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: Slattery's Midtown Pub, 8 E. 36th St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'The Office' Brunch Trivia





Then head to McGarry's on Sunday if you are a true fan of "The Office." You'll test your knowledge of the Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch while enjoying breakfast bites and beverages.

When: Sunday, March 10, 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: McGarry's, 417 Ninth Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Game of Thrones' Brunch Trivia





And finally, test your "Game of Thrones" knowledge before the final season premieres. Head to Abbey Tavern on Sunday to play as an individual or with a team.

When: Sunday, March 10, 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: Abbey Tavern, 354 Third Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
