30th horse dies at Santa Anita Park since start of racing season in December

By ABC7.com staff
ARCADIA, Calif. -- Another horse died Saturday morning at Santa Anita Park, the 30th such fatality at the race track since Dec. 26, officials said.

The California Horse Racing Board confirmed that American Currency, a 4-year-old gelding, was injured while exercising on the main track at the Arcadia venue and then euthanized.

"This horse was not entered to run in any race, so therefore was not reviewed by the panel that was formed to review horses entered to race," a CHRB spokesperson said in a statement.

The horse's death occurred on the final weekend of scheduled racing for the current season at Santa Anita. The Breeders' Cup is set to be held at the race track Nov. 1.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

