4 classical events to check out in New York City this weekend | Hoodline

The Choral Music of Love, featuring Kinan Azmeh
New York Chamber Choirs will be performing a selection of classical music. Songs will include Thomas Tallis's "If Ye Love Me," John Farmer's "Fair Phyllis I Saw" and Joseph Haydn's "Der Augenblick," among others.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Saint Ignatius of Antioch Episcopal Church, 552 W. End Ave.
Admission: $15 (College); $25 (Adult)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Handel's Messiah
Camerata New York will be performing Handel's Messiah, a Christmas tradition. They will be joined by the St. Jean Baptiste Festival Chorus as well as other soloists from around the world.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 7:30-9:45 p.m.
Where: St. Jean Baptiste Church, Lexington Avenue at 76th Street.
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
BSO performs Arnold, Piazzolla, Stookey, Rimsky-KorsaKov
The Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra will perform several classics under the direction of Nicholas Armstrong, including Malcolm Arnold's, "A Grand, Grand Overture," as well as Astor Piazzolla's "Tangazo" and more.
When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 2-3:30 p.m.
Where: Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Pkwy.
Admission: Free (Child); $20 (General Admission.) More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
OpenHAU5: Emanuel De Biase
Openhau5 is a series that features the musical work of a single artist with guests gathered in a more intimate setting. The next featured artist is violinist Emanuel De Biase, being showcased in a Brooklyn apartment.
When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 5:30-9 p.m.
Where: TheHAU5, 232a Putnam Ave., Apt. 1, Brooklyn
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to RSVP