SOCIETY

4 classical events to check out in New York City this weekend | Hoodline

Photo: David Beale/Unsplash

By Hoodline
In the mood to unwind to some symphonic melodies this weekend? From the New York Chamber Choirs to the Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra, this weekend's event lineup offers orchestral and chamber music buffs plenty to savor.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

The Choral Music of Love, featuring Kinan Azmeh





New York Chamber Choirs will be performing a selection of classical music. Songs will include Thomas Tallis's "If Ye Love Me," John Farmer's "Fair Phyllis I Saw" and Joseph Haydn's "Der Augenblick," among others.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Saint Ignatius of Antioch Episcopal Church, 552 W. End Ave.
Admission: $15 (College); $25 (Adult)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Handel's Messiah





Camerata New York will be performing Handel's Messiah, a Christmas tradition. They will be joined by the St. Jean Baptiste Festival Chorus as well as other soloists from around the world.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 7:30-9:45 p.m.
Where: St. Jean Baptiste Church, Lexington Avenue at 76th Street.
Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

BSO performs Arnold, Piazzolla, Stookey, Rimsky-KorsaKov





The Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra will perform several classics under the direction of Nicholas Armstrong, including Malcolm Arnold's, "A Grand, Grand Overture," as well as Astor Piazzolla's "Tangazo" and more.

When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 2-3:30 p.m.
Where: Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Pkwy.
Admission: Free (Child); $20 (General Admission.) More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

OpenHAU5: Emanuel De Biase





Openhau5 is a series that features the musical work of a single artist with guests gathered in a more intimate setting. The next featured artist is violinist Emanuel De Biase, being showcased in a Brooklyn apartment.

When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 5:30-9 p.m.
Where: TheHAU5, 232a Putnam Ave., Apt. 1, Brooklyn
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to RSVP
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineNew York City
SOCIETY
Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV in New York
Video shows fireball streaking across Texas sky
Where do Santa's reindeer come from?
Airport stops, sings national anthem for children of fallen troops
More Society
Top Stories
Collapse in Queens leaves home leaning on neighboring house
AccuWeather: Snow for some, then milder
NYPD: Woman sexually assaulted in apartment by man in ski mask
Victim in DWI bus stop crash demands investigation into bar
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old NJ boy
Skeleton in LI basement ID'd as homeowner missing 57 years
DA: 12 MS-13 members arrested in Queens, plotted murders
Marine from New York among 5 dead in crash off Japan
Show More
Kotex tampons recalled after reports of unraveling inside bodies
MUGSHOTS: 29 alleged gang members charged in NYC
NJ woman charged with enslaving Sri Lankan woman
NY middle schoolers arrested in fire at historic mansion
Man killed, firefighters hurt in massive LI house fire
More News