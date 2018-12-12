4 classical events to check out in New York City this weekend | Hoodline

The Choral Music of Love, featuring Kinan Azmeh

In the mood to unwind to some symphonic melodies this weekend? From the New York Chamber Choirs to the Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra, this weekend's event lineup offers orchestral and chamber music buffs plenty to savor.---New York Chamber Choirs will be performing a selection of classical music. Songs will include Thomas Tallis's "If Ye Love Me," John Farmer's "Fair Phyllis I Saw" and Joseph Haydn's "Der Augenblick," among others.Saturday, Dec. 15, 7-9 p.m.Saint Ignatius of Antioch Episcopal Church, 552 W. End Ave.$15 (College); $25 (Adult)Camerata New York will be performing Handel's Messiah, a Christmas tradition. They will be joined by the St. Jean Baptiste Festival Chorus as well as other soloists from around the world.Saturday, Dec. 15, 7:30-9:45 p.m.St. Jean Baptiste Church, Lexington Avenue at 76th Street.$25The Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra will perform several classics under the direction of Nicholas Armstrong, including Malcolm Arnold's, "A Grand, Grand Overture," as well as Astor Piazzolla's "Tangazo" and more.Sunday, Dec. 16, 2-3:30 p.m.Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Pkwy.Free (Child); $20 (General Admission.) More ticket options available.Openhau5 is a series that features the musical work of a single artist with guests gathered in a more intimate setting. The next featured artist is violinist Emanuel De Biase, being showcased in a Brooklyn apartment.Sunday, Dec. 16, 5:30-9 p.m.TheHAU5, 232a Putnam Ave., Apt. 1, BrooklynFree