4 cool music events in New York City this weekend

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this weekend offers several great reasons to leave the house.From a Chon concert to a performance of musical V Town, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---American rock band Chon will be performing their 2017 album, "Homey," in its entirety. Reviewers have called the band's style "light-hearted jazzy math rock" and the album "a glass of icy-cold pink lemonade by the beach." For the first time ever, the band will be accompanied by a string quartet.Friday, Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m.Elsewhere (Hall), 599 Johnson Ave., Brooklyn$29.99 (General Admission.) More ticket options available.Dean Wareham and Cheval Sombre, two solo artists, have teamed up to create a genre they describe as "western dream-pop." Listen to their live performance of songs like "El Paso" and "Don't Take Your Guns to Town."Friday, Dec. 7, 7-10 p.m.(Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.$20Helena Deland is an indie-rock artist from Canada. Her most recent album, "Take It All," came out in 2018. Listen to her perform songs like recent singles "Claudion" and "Take It All," which Pitchfork called, "a simmering trip-hop song that steams like rainy pavement in the summer heat."Friday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m.Elsewhere (Zone One), 599 Johnson Ave., Brooklyn$10 (General Admission.) More ticket options available.This musical, set in a small upstate town in a dystopian near-future, features singers, performance artists and dancers in its character studies of oppression and resistance, with a particular focus on "trans bodies, opioid addiction, elder abuse, the new Jim Crow, and more."Sunday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m.National Sawdust, 80 N. Sixth St., Brooklyn$25 (Advance GA); $30 (At the Door GA)