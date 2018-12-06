4 cool music events in New York City this weekend

From a Chon concert to a performance of musical V Town, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
CHON @ Elsewhere (Hall)
Photo: Barrett H./Yelp
American rock band Chon will be performing their 2017 album, "Homey," in its entirety. Reviewers have called the band's style "light-hearted jazzy math rock" and the album "a glass of icy-cold pink lemonade by the beach." For the first time ever, the band will be accompanied by a string quartet.
When: Friday, Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Elsewhere (Hall), 599 Johnson Ave., Brooklyn
Admission: $29.99 (General Admission.) More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Dean Wareham + Cheval Sombre
Dean Wareham and Cheval Sombre, two solo artists, have teamed up to create a genre they describe as "western dream-pop." Listen to their live performance of songs like "El Paso" and "Don't Take Your Guns to Town."
When: Friday, Dec. 7, 7-10 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Helena Deland @ Elsewhere (Zone One)
Helena Deland is an indie-rock artist from Canada. Her most recent album, "Take It All," came out in 2018. Listen to her perform songs like recent singles "Claudion" and "Take It All," which Pitchfork called, "a simmering trip-hop song that steams like rainy pavement in the summer heat."
When: Friday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m.
Where: Elsewhere (Zone One), 599 Johnson Ave., Brooklyn
Admission: $10 (General Admission.) More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
V Town
This musical, set in a small upstate town in a dystopian near-future, features singers, performance artists and dancers in its character studies of oppression and resistance, with a particular focus on "trans bodies, opioid addiction, elder abuse, the new Jim Crow, and more."
When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m.
Where: National Sawdust, 80 N. Sixth St., Brooklyn
Admission: $25 (Advance GA); $30 (At the Door GA)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets