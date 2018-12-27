SOCIETY

4 cool performing and visual arts events in New York City this weekend

Photo: Bogomil Mihaylov/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in New York City this weekend, from a pop-up art exhibit to a free concert.

---

Free comedy show





Enjoy a free comedy show featuring comedians who have performed on Comedy Central, TruTV and more. Soft drinks, beer, wine and food will be available for purchase. This event is for those 21 and older only.

When: Friday, Dec. 28, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: O.P.P.A., 162 W. Fourth St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to RSVP

Artists of Today: Pop-up Exhibition





Art lovers will appreciate this pop-up art show, featuring works from Diaja, Samantha Hunt, Andra Maria and Terrell Crockett. India, a poet, will be reading excerpts from her book "#Bars."
When: Saturday, Dec. 29, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Gallery MC, 545 W 52nd St., 8th Floor
Admission: $20 (general admission). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

A Taste of Magic





If you're into magic, pair a show with a three-course dinner. Beverages and gratuity are not included in the ticket price.

When: Saturday, Dec. 29, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Dock's, 633 Third Ave.
Admission: $75

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Double Entendre





Head on over to Inwood Art Works Gallery and take in the music of Double Entendre. This free concert will feature music by Bach, Byrd, Gesualdo, Mozart, Ravel and Villa-Lobos, according to the group's website.

When: Saturday, Dec. 29, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Inwood Art Works Gallery, 4857 Broadway.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to RSVP
