4 cool performing and visual arts events in New York City this weekend

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in New York City this weekend, from a pop-up art exhibit to a free concert.---Enjoy a free comedy show featuring comedians who have performed on Comedy Central, TruTV and more. Soft drinks, beer, wine and food will be available for purchase. This event is for those 21 and older only.Friday, Dec. 28, 7:30-9 p.m.O.P.P.A., 162 W. Fourth St.FreeArt lovers will appreciate this pop-up art show, featuring works from Diaja, Samantha Hunt, Andra Maria and Terrell Crockett. India, a poet, will be reading excerpts from her book "#Bars."Saturday, Dec. 29, 2-5 p.m.Gallery MC, 545 W 52nd St., 8th Floor$20 (general admission). More ticket options available.If you're into magic, pair a show with a three-course dinner. Beverages and gratuity are not included in the ticket price.Saturday, Dec. 29, 8-10 p.m.Dock's, 633 Third Ave.$75Head on over to Inwood Art Works Gallery and take in the music of Double Entendre. This free concert will feature music by Bach, Byrd, Gesualdo, Mozart, Ravel and Villa-Lobos, according to the group's website. Saturday, Dec. 29, 8-10 p.m.Inwood Art Works Gallery, 4857 Broadway.Free