4 great entertainment events in New York City this weekend

Photo: Caveat/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a bit of entertainment this weekend?

When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy, from TV trivia to The Amazing Dr. Know. Read on for the top gatherings to add to your calendar.
The Office Trivia





Tonight, head over to Slattery's Midtown Pub for The Office trivia. This is a free event.

When: Friday, Dec. 28, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Slattery's Midtown Pub, 8 E. 36th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Planet Earth Drinking Game




On Saturday, drink up every time time-lapsed footage is shown. The theme for Planet Earth Drinking Game this month is "islands." This event is for anyone 21 and older.

When: Saturday, Dec. 29, 9-11:30 p.m.
Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Friends Trivia: The One with the Routine





On Sunday, celebrate pre-New Year's Eve with Friends trivia: "The One With the Routine." There will be a complimentary champagne toast.

When: Sunday, Dec. 30, 5-6:30 p.m.
Where: Stone Creek Bar and Lounge, 140 E. 27th St.., #A
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Museum of Interesting Things Windup Circus Secret Speakeasy





Also on Sunday, watch 16mm short films, listen to original vinyls and drink up. Mentalist The Amazing Dr. Know will also be on hand.

When: Sunday, Dec. 30, 6-10 p.m.
Where: The Museum of Interesting Things Secret Speakeasy, 177 Prince St.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
