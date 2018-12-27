4 great entertainment events in New York City this weekend

When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy, from TV trivia to The Amazing Dr. Know. Read on for the top gatherings to add to your calendar.
The Office Trivia
Tonight, head over to Slattery's Midtown Pub for The Office trivia. This is a free event.
When: Friday, Dec. 28, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Slattery's Midtown Pub, 8 E. 36th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Planet Earth Drinking Game
On Saturday, drink up every time time-lapsed footage is shown. The theme for Planet Earth Drinking Game this month is "islands." This event is for anyone 21 and older.
When: Saturday, Dec. 29, 9-11:30 p.m.
Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Friends Trivia: The One with the Routine
On Sunday, celebrate pre-New Year's Eve with Friends trivia: "The One With the Routine." There will be a complimentary champagne toast.
When: Sunday, Dec. 30, 5-6:30 p.m.
Where: Stone Creek Bar and Lounge, 140 E. 27th St.., #A
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Museum of Interesting Things Windup Circus Secret Speakeasy
Also on Sunday, watch 16mm short films, listen to original vinyls and drink up. Mentalist The Amazing Dr. Know will also be on hand.
When: Sunday, Dec. 30, 6-10 p.m.
Where: The Museum of Interesting Things Secret Speakeasy, 177 Prince St.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets