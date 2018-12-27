4 great entertainment events in New York City this weekend

The Office Trivia

Looking for a bit of entertainment this weekend?When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy, from TV trivia to The Amazing Dr. Know. Read on for the top gatherings to add to your calendar.---Tonight, head over to Slattery's Midtown Pub fortrivia. This is a free event.Friday, Dec. 28, 8-9:30 p.m.Slattery's Midtown Pub, 8 E. 36th St.FreeOn Saturday, drink up every time time-lapsed footage is shown. The theme forDrinking Game this month is "islands." This event is for anyone 21 and older.Saturday, Dec. 29, 9-11:30 p.m.Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.FreeOn Sunday, celebrate pre-New Year's Eve withtrivia: "The One With the Routine." There will be a complimentary champagne toast.Sunday, Dec. 30, 5-6:30 p.m.Stone Creek Bar and Lounge, 140 E. 27th St.., #AFreeAlso on Sunday, watch 16mm short films, listen to original vinyls and drink up. Mentalist The Amazing Dr. Know will also be on hand.Sunday, Dec. 30, 6-10 p.m.The Museum of Interesting Things Secret Speakeasy, 177 Prince St.$10