4 great theater events in New York City this weekend

By Hoodline
If you're a theater fan, listen up: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in New York City this weekend, from a junior off-Broadway play to a class for young actors.

Q&A with 'Days of Rage' cast





Enjoy a Q&A session with the cast of "Days of Rage." Set in 1969, the new play tells the story of three 20-year-olds planning a political revolution in their college town in upstate New York -- until two strangers disrupt the group's "delicate balance."

This interview, hosted by BIULD Series, will feature cast members Mike Faist, Tavi Gevinson, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Lauren Patten and Odessa Young.

When: Friday, Nov. 16, 5-5:30 p.m.
Where: BUILD Studio, 692 Broadway
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Peter Pan Jr.'




Come Saturday, The Riverside Theater stages a junior performance of a classic tale. Children ages 7 to 12 will perform as Peter Pan, the Lost Boys, Tinkerbell, Captain Hook and more. Guests can purchase raffle tickets for prizes as well as candy for the junior cast.

When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 10:30 a.m and 1 p.m.
Where: The Riverside Theater, 91 Claremont Ave.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'The Drowsy Chaperone'





The Riverside Theater is also hosting a junior production of "The Drowsy Chaperone," a play that parodies musical comedies of the 1920s. Enjoy the off-Broadway performance and purchase a rose for one of the cast members.

When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Riverside Theater, 91 Claremont Ave.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Young Actors Open House





Students interested in pursuing acting are invited to an open house at The Lee Strasberg Theater & Film Institute. Students begin class with a warm-up exercise, then learn method acting techniques that they'll apply to a performance at the end of the session.

When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 4:30-6 p.m.
Where: The Lee Strasberg Theater & Film Institute, 115 E. 15th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
