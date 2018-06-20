SOCIETY

4 hot music events in New York City this weekend

House of Yes. | Photo: Jacqui R./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a funkadelic dance party to a Radiohead listening session using state-of-the-art speakers, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Funkadelia with Detroit Rising at House of Yes





Get funked up at House of Yes this Saturday night.

The psychedelic adventure will feature Detroit Rising, a newly formed funk band boasting seasoned artists who've worked with George Clinton's P-Funk band, Prince's ensemble and United Sound Detroit. Expect a groovy dance party stocked with a costume boutique, a beauty parlor, creative cocktails, live painting and circus spectacles.

When: Saturday, June 23, 10 p.m.- Sunday, June 24, 4 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Kirill Was Here at Highline Ballroom





Also this Saturday night: Party with the country's most prominent nightlife photographer, Kirill Was Here.

After just a couple of years of sneaking into parties, Kirill has made a name for himself photographing prominent acts, including LMFAO, Steve Aoki, Lil' Jon and Chromeo. He's a regular fixture at LIV (Miami), Marquee (Las Vegas), MIXX (Atlantic City) and LAVO (New York), and has captured some of the nation's biggest concert series, including Jingle Ball and MTV's Ultra Music Festival.

When: Saturday, June 23, 11 p.m.- Sunday, June 24, 4 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pride party at Elsewhere





Spend Sunday of Pride weekend immersed in a beach-themed party at Elsewhere. There will be numerous musicians, drag performances and beach babes across three zones -- including the rooftop.
When: Sunday, June 24, 3 p.m.- Monday, June 25, 6 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Radiohead's 'OK Computer' listening session at National Sawdust





Head down to National Sawdust for a free listening party featuring Radiohead's iconic album "OK Computer." The album, often celebrated as the greatest of all time, will be played on Devialet Phantom speakers -- the technology of choice for Beyonce and Jay-Z. Sip beer and bask in the album's greatness with fellow music lovers.

When: Sunday, June 24, 7-9 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
