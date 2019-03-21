4 live jazz shows in New York City this weekend

Nicole Henry: A Tribute to Nancy Wilson

Looking to catch some live jazz and blues this weekend? From a tribute to a classic jazz musician to a concert series being put on by the Jazz Foundation, this weekend's event lineup offers jazz enthusiasts and newbies plenty to enjoy.---Head to Ginny's Supper Club on Friday night for a Nancy Wilson tribute you won't want to miss. Nicole Henry, an award-winning singer, will cover Wilson's classic jazz hits like "Guess Who I Saw Today."Friday, March 22, 7-10 p.m.Ginny's Supper Club, 310 Lenox Ave.$25Also on Friday, the Lynne Arriale Trio take over the Piano Jazz series at Zinc Bar. Arriale, a pianist and composer known for melding pop and rock classics with jazzy elements, will be joined by bassist Orlando le Fleming and drummer Carl Allen.Friday, March 22, 7:30-8:45 p.m.Zinc Bar, 82 W. Third St.$25Come Saturday, check out the latest show in NYC Park's Jazz Foundation concert series. The afternoon concert will feature Annette A. Aguilar, a percussionist, educator and bandleader who created the jazz group StringBeans.Saturday, March 23, 2-3:30 p.m.Poe Park Visitor Center, 2640 Grand ConcourseFreeAnd finally, Allan Harris takes center stage Saturday night at Ginny's Supper Club in Harlem. Harris is a renowned jazz vocalist, guitarist and composer who just released his 11th album, "Nobody's Gonna Love You Bet- ter (Black Bar Jukebox Redux)."Saturday, March 23, 7-10 p.m.Ginny's Supper Club, 310 Lenox Ave.$15-$20---