4 live jazz shows in New York City this weekend

Nicole Henry: A Tribute to Nancy Wilson
Head to Ginny's Supper Club on Friday night for a Nancy Wilson tribute you won't want to miss. Nicole Henry, an award-winning singer, will cover Wilson's classic jazz hits like "Guess Who I Saw Today."
When: Friday, March 22, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Ginny's Supper Club, 310 Lenox Ave.
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Lynne Arriale Trio
Also on Friday, the Lynne Arriale Trio take over the Piano Jazz series at Zinc Bar. Arriale, a pianist and composer known for melding pop and rock classics with jazzy elements, will be joined by bassist Orlando le Fleming and drummer Carl Allen.
When: Friday, March 22, 7:30-8:45 p.m.
Where: Zinc Bar, 82 W. Third St.
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Annette A. Aguilar
Come Saturday, check out the latest show in NYC Park's Jazz Foundation concert series. The afternoon concert will feature Annette A. Aguilar, a percussionist, educator and bandleader who created the jazz group StringBeans.
When: Saturday, March 23, 2-3:30 p.m.
Where: Poe Park Visitor Center, 2640 Grand Concourse
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Allan Harris
And finally, Allan Harris takes center stage Saturday night at Ginny's Supper Club in Harlem. Harris is a renowned jazz vocalist, guitarist and composer who just released his 11th album, "Nobody's Gonna Love You Bet- ter (Black Bar Jukebox Redux)."
When: Saturday, March 23, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Ginny's Supper Club, 310 Lenox Ave.
Admission: $15-$20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
