4 performing and visual arts events to check out in New York City this weekend | Hoodline

'Your Love, Our Musical'

Bent Duo

'The Art of Return: Stories from formerly incarcerated men and women'

Bridge for Dance presents 'The Nutcracker'

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up four artsy events around New York City this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch, from musical improv to a production of "The Nutcracker."---Rebecca Vigil and Evan Kaufman return with their award-winning improvised musical. Vigil and Kaufman choose a random couple from the audience, interview them and turn their meet-cute into a performance.Friday, Dec. 14, 6:30-8 p.m.Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.$15-$20Bent Duo explores chamber music and percussion in their experimental musical. In the show that was created in 2015, Bill Solomon and David Friend exhibit innovative ways to create sound and music.Friday, Dec. 14, 8-9:30 p.m.Inwood Art Works Gallery, 4857 Broadway.FreeThe show will begin by giving formerly incarcerated artists a space and time to share their writing, music and more with audience members. The second part of the event will be a live interview between journalist Allen Arthur and Khalil Cumberbatch, a formerly incarcerated person, who will share his story and experience.Sunday, Dec. 16, 3:30-6 p.m.Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.$10-$12Bridge for Dance is an educational outreach program for students, teachers and dance educators in public and private schools. The group will be putting on their version of the Christmas production "The Nutcracker."Sunday, Dec. 16, 5-6 p.m.The Riverside Theatre, 91 Claremont Ave.$25