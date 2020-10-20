Be Kind: 4-year-old battling cancer welcomed by NJ State Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6823686" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg has a Be Kind story on local artists who are transforming outdoor dining areas into works of art during the pandemic.

WEST TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 4-year-old battling cancer was welcomed into the New Jersey State Police family as an honorary trooper.It's a story that captured the attention of our Be Kind campaign.Sophia Colavito was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor, which caused her to lose sight in her right eye.She is an enthusiastic law enforcement supporter who collects police patches.When State Police Colonel Patrick Callahan heard Sophia's story, he immediately invited her and her family to visit the division headquarters in West Trenton.The colonel spent time with Sophia and her family, leading them on a tour of the NJSP log cabin and Regional Operations Intelligence Center.He told Sophia how much her strength, courage and optimism have inspired him.----------