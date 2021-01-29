Society

4-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot in car in New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 4-year-old girl was among three people wounded in a shooting in Newark Thursday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on Cabinet Street, where police say the victims were sitting inside a car when they were targeted by a single male shooter outside the vehicle.

The two other victims are adults, described only as a man and a woman.

The child is in critical condition, while the adults are listed as stable.

Police have not said what led up to the violence, and it is unclear what relationship the victims have to each other.

"Another tragedy has hit our community by way of gun violence," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said. "In last night's shooting, an innocent 4year-old was hurt and by the grace of God is still with us because our Newark police officers rushed the child to the hospital and helped save her life. I am asking the Newark Police Division to work around the clock to find the shooters and we will not rest until we have these shooters in custody. In a city where we are fighting for police reform, we also need everyone to come together to end the violence that has plagued our community for so many years. We need a stronger push and we all have to do our part. I urge anyone who has information about any of the shooters to contact NPD immediately at 973-733-6000."

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is active and ongoing.

