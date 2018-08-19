5 big stories from the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) --A chaotic scene in the Bronx and a shooting involving an off-duty officer in Brooklyn were among the stories making news this weekend, while drivers, beachgoers and music lovers in the Tri-State area all had their plans disrupted for various reasons.
So in case you missed it all, here's a look back at the top five stories from the past two days.
Fight at lounge turns into violent shootout
It was a violent Saturday morning in the Bronx after a fight at a lounge spilled out into the street. By the time it was over, four people had been shot and two were stabbed.
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin
Drivers had been warned about it for weeks and faced the reality Saturday after work began on the Route 495 rehabilitation project. Lane closures are expected to cause major delays approaching the Lincoln Tunnel.
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
On this summer weekend, some beaches in Nassau County were off-limits after dozens of hypodermic needles washed up on shore. The beaches were reopened Sunday morning.
MetLife concert temporarily evacuated due to strong storms
Fans who packed MetLife Stadium for a Kenny Chesney concert suddenly found themselves having to scramble when strong storms forced them to temporarily evacuate and take shelter.
NYPD: Off-duty officer shoots man in wheelchair who fired gun
There was gunfire on the streets of East Flatbush early Sunday, and police say it all started when a man in a wheelchair fired his gun at a building during a party. The man was then shot and wounded by an off-duty officer, the NYPD said.
