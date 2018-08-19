SOCIETY

5 big stories from the weekend

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A chaotic scene in the Bronx and a shooting involving an off-duty officer in Brooklyn were among the stories making news this weekend, while drivers, beachgoers and music lovers in the Tri-State area all had their plans disrupted for various reasons.

So in case you missed it all, here's a look back at the top five stories from the past two days.

Fight at lounge turns into violent shootout
It was a violent Saturday morning in the Bronx after a fight at a lounge spilled out into the street. By the time it was over, four people had been shot and two were stabbed.
EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has details on the violent shootout from the Allerton section.

Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin
Drivers had been warned about it for weeks and faced the reality Saturday after work began on the Route 495 rehabilitation project. Lane closures are expected to cause major delays approaching the Lincoln Tunnel.
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has more on the rehabilitation project from North Bergen.

Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
On this summer weekend, some beaches in Nassau County were off-limits after dozens of hypodermic needles washed up on shore. The beaches were reopened Sunday morning.
EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest on the Nassau County beach closures.

MetLife concert temporarily evacuated due to strong storms
Fans who packed MetLife Stadium for a Kenny Chesney concert suddenly found themselves having to scramble when strong storms forced them to temporarily evacuate and take shelter.
EMBED More News Videos

Sandra Bookman has the details after a Kenny Chesney concert was temporarily evacuated at MetLife Stadium.

NYPD: Off-duty officer shoots man in wheelchair who fired gun
There was gunfire on the streets of East Flatbush early Sunday, and police say it all started when a man in a wheelchair fired his gun at a building during a party. The man was then shot and wounded by an off-duty officer, the NYPD said.
EMBED More News Videos

An investigation is underway into the shooting in East Flatbush.



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyeyewitness news
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Supermarket that sold winning lotto ticket donates commission
Taco Bell devotee has 101st birthday party at restaurant
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Man kicked doctor, set bed sheets on fire at LI hospital
Staten Island wins at Little League World Series, beating Texas
Search on for dangerous duo in disturbing Bronx robberies
Father swept downstream while trying to save missing son in river
NYPD: Off-duty officer shoots man in wheelchair who fired gun
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Wake for 7-month-old baby found dead in the East River
ICE detains father headed to hospital with his pregnant wife
Show More
Palisades Parkway police chief resigns following drug arrest
Man rescued from base of waterfall after trying to retrieve cellphone
At least 14 fans injured in storm at Backstreet Boys concert
Woman saved after falling from cruise ship, spending 10 hours in sea
Officials investigate cause of death for Colorado mom, kids
More News