5 big stories to start the week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3993806" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Naveen Dhaliwal has details on the violent shootout from the Allerton section.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3993928" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has more on the rehabilitation project from North Bergen.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3998483" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest on the Nassau County beach closures.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3995642" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sandra Bookman has the details after a Kenny Chesney concert was temporarily evacuated at MetLife Stadium.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3998478" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An investigation is underway into the shooting in East Flatbush.

A chaotic scene in the Bronx and a shooting involving an off-duty officer in Brooklyn were among the stories making news as the week begins, while drivers, beachgoers and music lovers in the Tri-State area all had their plans disrupted for various reasons.So in case you missed it all, here's a look back at the top five stories from the past two days.It was a violent Saturday morning in the Bronx after a fight at a lounge spilled out into the street. By the time it was over, four people had been shot and two were stabbed.Drivers had been warned about it for weeks and faced the reality Saturday after work began on the Route 495 rehabilitation project. Lane closures are expected to cause major delays approaching the Lincoln Tunnel.On this summer weekend, some beaches in Nassau County were off-limits after dozens of hypodermic needles washed up on shore. The beaches were reopened Sunday morning.Fans who packed MetLife Stadium for a Kenny Chesney concert suddenly found themselves having to scramble when strong storms forced them to temporarily evacuate and take shelter.There was gunfire on the streets of East Flatbush early Sunday, and police say it all started when a man in a wheelchair fired his gun at a building during a party. The man was then shot and wounded by an off-duty officer, the NYPD said.----------