5 great hip-hop events in New York City this weekend | Hoodline

The Originals at Chelsea Music Hall
Friday into Saturday, be sure to catch The Originals at Chelsea Music Hall. The group of five renowned DJs (Clark Kent, Tony Touch, Rich Medina, Stretch Armstrong, and D-Nice) was, "born out of a fundraiser for the victims of Hurricane Sandy back into 2012," according to Mass Appeal.
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 15, 4 a.m.
Where: Chelsea Music Hall, 407 W. 15th St.
Admission: $20
Harlem Sigmas present Harlem HoliDayz Brunch & Day Party
Photo: Fearless P./Yelp
On Saturday, join The Alumni Group and the Harlem Sigmas for the Harlem HoliDayz brunch and party. DJ Dynamite Black and DJ E Class will be on hand spinning current and classic tunes.
Bottomless mimosas, sangria and rum punch will be yours for 90 minutes if you donate $25. Bring a book or toy for a Harlem child and receive a complimentary shot.
When: Saturday, Dec.15, 12-6 p.m.
Where: Corner Social, 321 Malcolm X Blvd.
Admission: Free
D9NY Toy Drive Party
Also on Saturday, catch guest sets by DJ Jon Quick and Statik Selektah, along with regulars Marc Smooth and DJ Cosi, at Le Poisson Rouge. Be sure to bring an unwrapped toy for the toy drive.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 16, 4 a.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge (The Gallery Room), 158 Bleecker St.
Admission: Free
Ladies Night at Ravel Penthouse 808
Ladies can score a free bottle of champagne with reservation of groups of five or more to at party on the enclosed rooftop. DJs will be spinning hip-hop, top 40, reggae and classic tunes.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 16, 4 a.m.
Where: Ravel Hotel, 8-08 Queens Plaza South.
Admission: Free
'The Evolution of Trap'
Come Sunday, the Alumni Group presents "The Evolution of Trap," a brunch and party celebrating hip-hop, R&B and trap music. Music videos will play all day as you enjoy food and beverage specials and take a trip back in time.
When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 12-7 p.m.
Where: Mist Harlem, 46 W. 116th St.
Admission: Free
