5 hip-hop events worth seeking out in New York City this weekend

All Black Party at Orbit

NYC Ladies Night at Hayaty

Living My Best Life at 5th & Mad

Nostalgia: 2000's Brunch & Day Party at Mist Harlem

Pretty Girls Love Brunch & Trap Music at Taj II

Looking for the top hip-hop events to check out this weekend? From an all black party to a trap music brunch, this weekend's event lineup offers plenty of excitement.---Orbit Nightclub's All Black Party features music by DJ Self, DJ Starks, DJ Panic and DJ Class Act. Ladies and birthday boys and girls get in free, and a two-for-one drink special run until 11 p.m.Friday, November 16, 10 p.m.- Saturday, November 17, 4 a.m.Orbit, 637 W. 50th St.$0-$25; more options availableThis Saturday night, Hayaty's Ladies Night will feature reggae, soca, afrobeats, and trap spun by DJ Class Act. Ladies get in free before 1 a.m. and guys are free before midnight.Saturday, November 17, 10 p.m.- Sunday, November 18, 4 a.m.Hayaty, 103 Ave. A.Free with RSVPFor even more free fun, head over to 5th & Mad, where DJ Kidd and DJ Norie will spin hip-hop, reggae, afrobeat, soca and Latin sounds. Ladies enter free before midnight and guys before 11:30 p.m., and each will enjoy a complimentary glass of Hennessey or Jack Daniels with their RSVP.Saturday, November 17, 11 p.m.- Sunday, November 18, 4 a.m.5th & Mad, 7 E. 36th St.Free with RSVPEnjoy a throwback day party pumping the early '00s soundtrack. Brunch will include an appetizer and entree, and the option to indulge in bottomless brunch cocktails.Sunday, November 18, 12-7 p.m.Mist Harlem, 46 W. 116th St.Free with RSVP; $45-$55 for brunchCombine brunch for dinner with trap music from DJ Stark at TAJ II Restaurant & Lounge. On top of free entry for men before 5 p.m. and women before 6 p.m., the party features an open well bar from 4-5 p.m. As for brunch, expect red velvet waffles, fried chicken, burgers and more, and the option to bottomless with your beverages go tack on bottle service.Sunday, November 18, 3-10 p.m.Taj II, 48 W. 21st St.$0-$50