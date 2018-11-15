SOCIETY

5 hip-hop events worth seeking out in New York City this weekend

By Hoodline
Looking for the top hip-hop events to check out this weekend? From an all black party to a trap music brunch, this weekend's event lineup offers plenty of excitement.

---

All Black Party at Orbit





Orbit Nightclub's All Black Party features music by DJ Self, DJ Starks, DJ Panic and DJ Class Act. Ladies and birthday boys and girls get in free, and a two-for-one drink special run until 11 p.m.

When: Friday, November 16, 10 p.m.- Saturday, November 17, 4 a.m.
Where: Orbit, 637 W. 50th St.
Admission: $0-$25; more options available
NYC Ladies Night at Hayaty





This Saturday night, Hayaty's Ladies Night will feature reggae, soca, afrobeats, and trap spun by DJ Class Act. Ladies get in free before 1 a.m. and guys are free before midnight.

When: Saturday, November 17, 10 p.m.- Sunday, November 18, 4 a.m.
Where: Hayaty, 103 Ave. A.
Admission: Free with RSVP
Living My Best Life at 5th & Mad





For even more free fun, head over to 5th & Mad, where DJ Kidd and DJ Norie will spin hip-hop, reggae, afrobeat, soca and Latin sounds. Ladies enter free before midnight and guys before 11:30 p.m., and each will enjoy a complimentary glass of Hennessey or Jack Daniels with their RSVP.

When: Saturday, November 17, 11 p.m.- Sunday, November 18, 4 a.m.
Where: 5th & Mad, 7 E. 36th St.
Admission: Free with RSVP
Nostalgia: 2000's Brunch & Day Party at Mist Harlem





Enjoy a throwback day party pumping the early '00s soundtrack. Brunch will include an appetizer and entree, and the option to indulge in bottomless brunch cocktails.
When: Sunday, November 18, 12-7 p.m.
Where: Mist Harlem, 46 W. 116th St.
Admission: Free with RSVP; $45-$55 for brunch
Pretty Girls Love Brunch & Trap Music at Taj II





Combine brunch for dinner with trap music from DJ Stark at TAJ II Restaurant & Lounge. On top of free entry for men before 5 p.m. and women before 6 p.m., the party features an open well bar from 4-5 p.m. As for brunch, expect red velvet waffles, fried chicken, burgers and more, and the option to bottomless with your beverages go tack on bottle service.

When: Sunday, November 18, 3-10 p.m.
Where: Taj II, 48 W. 21st St.
Admission: $0-$50
