NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New details were released Tuesday on the massive turnout for WorldPride events in New York City over the weekend.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said 5 million people traveled to the city for the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising and Pride festivities. It had been initially estimated that 3 million would attend.
De Blasio also had high praise for the NYPD and its security precautions.
"What I saw was extraordinary efforts by the NYPD to keep people safe, and I saw the people who were here for the event showing their appreciation," said the mayor. "Applauding the members of the NYPD, thanking them for the extraordinary job they did. The professionalism on display the last few days, and every day, was extraordinary."
It was also a major event for the New York City Sanitation Department.
The department said it cleaned up 122 tons of garbage.
That's more than double a typical New Year's Eve celebration, and the second largest amount in recent history.
The New York City LGBTQ Pride March Sunday culminated a month of events commemorating the 50th anniversary of the clash between police and gay bar patrons that sparked the modern gay rights movement.
RELATED: Favorite moments from the NYC Pride March
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
5 million people attended WorldPride events in New York City, mayor says
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News