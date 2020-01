5 skincare products to help you keep those workout goals

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Some people need the motivation to help them kickstart their workout goals for 2020. The last thing anyone wants to worry about is the skincare hang-ups associated with working out, such as dry skin, red blotchy skin, and even smudged mascara after a spin class.Products to resolve these issues are often bulky and not easy to carry.Brittany Burhop Fallon, beauty director at New Beauty magazine, suggests these hassle-free skincare products that are small enough to fit into a gym bag, and easy to add to any post or pre-workout routine.FaceGym Training Stick - apply sticks pre-workout pours open, and ingredients penetrate the skin through time-release te technology - $49CliniqueFit post-workout Neutralizing Face Powder - neutralizes redness after a workout - $22Yuni Beauty Shower Sheets -adding mindfulness into skincare a makeup wipe that is easy to use to clean up after a workout - $15Lululemon Sweat Reset Recovery Moisturizer - Light, breathable gel with cooling technology and redness neutralizing ingredients that will refresh and cool the skin - $48Eyeko Sport Waterproof Mascara - waterproof so this mascara will not smudge during a sweat - $26To find more makeup solutions check out New Beauty to hear about all the products they test.----------