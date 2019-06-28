50 years since Stonewall riots, security tight for Pride March in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday marks 50 years since the riots at The Stonewall Inn.The early morning raid is credited with being the catalyst of the gay rights movement.As the uprising is commemorated, New York City is preparing for the massive crowds coming together to celebrate strides in the LGBTQ community.The NYPD already has some streets here in Greenwich Village closed including Christopher Street right in front of The Stonewall Inn.It was in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969 that the start of several days of riots against police, who would routinely raid underground gay bars, began.Those riots spilled out into the street and that's how the Pride March was born.For this weekend's largest ever march security is tight.Eyewitness News got a rare look inside the NYPD's Intelligence Bureau Operations, including the call center where they investigate tips.They also has live feeds of hundreds of cameras.On Sunday, there will be police just about everywhere. Some you'll see and some you won't."Expect to see thousands of highly visible officers. In addition to the cops you see, there will be plenty in plainclothes you don't see. They will be mixed in with the crowd to monitor anything suspicious," said Terence Monahan, Chief of Department, NYPD. "Although we have more security for World Pride than in years past, we still need the public's help."Many streets will be closed on Sunday, stretching from the Village all the way up past Times Square.The MTA is increasing subway service, including the L train which will run every four minutes.----------