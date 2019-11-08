7 On Your Side mobilizes for 92-year-old WWII veteran

A World War II veteran went to battle with his old landlord after he moved out of his apartment, but never got his deposit back despite doing everything right.
That's when 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda stepped in to help.
World War II veteran Robert C Jackson's new apartment walls are decorated with honors, letters from kids and pictures from his 90th birthday party. He moved all his memorabilia when his old place raised the rent by $800 last year.
After relocating January 31, he says he's been waiting for the management company for Nu Horizons Manor to return his security deposit. He had even taken several photos of the unit before moving out.
"I left the place in immaculate condition," Jackson said.
That's his military training. Private Jackson was in the 94th Combat Engineers Division and says he worked with the Office of Strategic Services, the precursor of the CIA, back when the Army was segregated.
Jackson was not about to wave the white flag and go down without a fight, so he took the landlord to small claims court. When nobody from Nu Horizons showed up Suffolk County District Court, he won a default judgment of $2,500.
"It's outrageous quite frankly," said Jackson.
Attorney Craig Bruno's help was enlisted by Jackson, who learned Touro College offers pro-bono help for vets.
"The need for legal services for veterans is astronomical," Bruno said.
They won his case in court, but still couldn't get the company to pay up.
"It was very frustrating," said Jackson. "We sent a few letters they never responded."
7 On Your Side called the company to sharp attention and overnight, a check for $2,500 was sent out express mail.
"It took Channel 7 to get it done," said Jackson.
The manager of Nu Horizons Manor apologized and called it a misunderstanding. The rep said they had sent out his security check months ago -- but didn't know it wasn't cashed.
The big takeaway is to first check your lease. This will tell you when you can expect your security deposit back -- here it was 60 days.
Next is to clean and fix -- fill holes in the wall, clean carpets and don't leave any belongings behind.
Also take pictures before you move in and after you move out. This will go a long way to prove your apartment's condition.
----------
SHARE YOUR STORY
Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!
Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.
7 On Your Side mobilizes for 92-year-old WWII veteran
7 ON YOUR SIDE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News