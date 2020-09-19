7 Questions for Eyewitness News Traffic Reporter Heather O'Rourke

Morning Traffic Anchor, Heather O'Rourke didn't always have this sense of direction."My father joked around my entire life, like you can't find your way out of a paper bag. Challenge accepted!" said O'Rourke.What else is there to know about the Eyewitness News directions expert? Well, a lot.Heather doesn't just get you around the gridlock, this New Jersey native is definitely a wild card!From a speedy morning routine that starts at 2 a.m. to a rockin' hidden talent, she has some surprising answers to our 7 Questions.Get to know Heather with the rest of our Morning News Team and watch them weekday mornings 4:30 - 7!----------