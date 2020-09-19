Society

7 Questions with Eyewitness News Anchor Ken Rosato

Want to meet an opera-singing pizza chef? No, it isn't the latest TikTok star, it's Eyewitness News This Morning's very own Ken Rosato!

He's in the spotlight every morning of the week, but we want to know him when the cameras turn off!

This New York native was happy to run through a gauntlet of deep, personal questions, from what dog breed he wants to be, his thoughts on Hawaiian pizza, and the most glorious moment of his life. See for yourself - when he answers 7 very random questions.

Get to know Ken with the rest of our Morning News Team and watch them weekday mornings 4:30 - 7!

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citynew jerseyconnecticutnew yorksocietyabc7ny instagrameyewitness news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
RBG to be honored with statue in hometown Brooklyn
Trump's list of possible Supreme Court nominees
Apparent human remains wrapped in blanket found at construction site
"It was a flying car!" Frightening crash into home caught on video
Watch a Rosh Hashanah Celebration in NYC on abc7NY
Backyard party turns into deadly shooting in upstate NY
Serious injuries from inmate violence up in NYC jails: DOC report
Show More
COVID Updates: Disney plans to reopen one of its water parks in 2021
Emmys, live and virtual: 'What could possibly go wrong?'
Beta spurs hurricane watch for Texas, expected to strengthen
Holiday hiring: FedEx looking to fill 70,000 jobs
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
More TOP STORIES News