7 Questions with Eyewitness News Meteorologist Sam Champion

Sam Champion has been in the spotlight for years as New York and America's favorite morning weatherman. But there's one person who still makes Sam absolutely star-struck!If you want the full scoop, watch the Eyewitness News morning weather anchor answer 7 unexpected questions! He opens up about everything from his childhood in Kentucky, experiencing love at first site to the toughest moments in his career.Get to know Sam with the rest of our Morning News Team and watch them weekday mornings 4:30 - 7!----------