Society

7-year-old in domestic violence shelter asks Santa for better dad

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A 7-year-old's heartbreaking letter to Santa has gone viral after he described his family's situation during the holidays.

The boy's mother found the letter in his backpack during their stay at a domestic violence shelter. His tearful letter describes how he is scared of his dad.

"We had to leave our house. Dad was mad," he wrote. "I'm still nervous."

In his letter, the 7-year-old asked Santa for some books and for a "very, very good dad."

Donations have poured into the shelter since the letter went viral. He now has some new books and a safer place for the holidays.

SEE ALSO:

Texas mom creates Santa letter for kids of first responders and military parents

Girl asks Santa for cure to her brother's cancer

Letter to Santa gets grandpa day off work
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfort worthsanta claustexas newschristmasviral
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man raped woman after breaking in with brick, NYPD says
Impeachment process: What's next for President Trump, Congress, US?
Ex-principal admits having child porn on his school computer
AccuWeather: Coldest air of the season moves in
Falling ice poses continued danger as bitter cold arrives
Man who ran down Boy Scout while drunk convicted on all counts
Show More
Puppy mill bust: Company under investigation for LI dog shipments
Bread rubbed on laptops turns black in students' experiment
Camila Cabello apologies for racist social media posts
7 On Your Side Investigates: What's in your water?
Exclusive: Newark touts lowest murder rate in nearly 6 decades
More TOP STORIES News