7-year-old in domestic violence shelter asks Santa for better dad

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A 7-year-old's heartbreaking letter to Santa has gone viral after he described his family's situation during the holidays.

The boy's mother found the letter in his backpack during their stay at a domestic violence shelter. His tearful letter describes how he is scared of his dad.

"We had to leave our house. Dad was mad," he wrote. "I'm still nervous."

In his letter, the 7-year-old asked Santa for some books and for a "very, very good dad."

Donations have poured into the shelter since the letter went viral. He now has some new books and a safer place for the holidays.

