70 police officers escort 5-year-old Indiana boy to school after dad's death

Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 15, 2018.

INDIANA --
A 5-year-old Indiana boy returned to school Monday with 70 law enforcement officers by his side.

Dakota Pitts asked his mom if one of his dad's friends could drive him to school.

His father, Officer Rob Pitts, was shot and killed in the line of duty nearly two weeks ago.

Dakota arrived to school to find 70 Terre Haute police officers and sheriff's deputies waiting for him.

The SWAT team even presented Dakota with his own shirt and badge.

"He will definitely know his dad was a hero," Kelli Jones, Dakota's aunt, said. "Blood doesn't always make family, and I think the blue family went above and beyond."

Colleagues of Officer Pitts say they want Dakota to know they will always have his back.

