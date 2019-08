An Ohio 7th-grade student donated $15,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.Diesel Pippert earned the $15,000 from selling livestock at the Huron County Fair. He then took all that money and donated it as an effort to end childhood cancer. Pippert's school district, Western Reserve Schools, posted about Pippert calling him a hero who "should be an example to us all."The post has thousands of reactions, including many comments praising Pippert and his family.