Society

Woman raises more than $40K for father, 8-year-old son selling flowers

By
BOYLE HEIGHTS, California -- When Edgar Machic Jr.'s father lost his job due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 8-year-old started helping his dad make a living by selling flowers.

Wendy Rodriguez was buying tacos while doing a live video on Instagram live when Edgar approached, asking her to buy his flowers.

Rodriguez ended up buying all of his flowers and giving him an extra tip.

"I was like, I cannot just not help," Rodriguez said.

Edgar and his father immigrated to the U.S. from Guatemela a year ago after his mother passed away. Now, the two sell flowers to make ends meet and to send money to Edgar's two sisters in Guatemala.

"I grew up in El Salvador and I've seen that, so that's nothing new. But to see it here, and to experience that now, I was kind of speechless," Rodriguez said.

After meeting Edgar, Rodriguez started a GoFundMe, raising more than $40,000 for Edgar and his dad.

"Now she is a great friend. I wasn't expecting to meet her, even though we're neighbors. But God put her on the path," Machic said.
After Rodriguez shared the story of the 8-year-old, she's received messages from people also wanting to help the dad and son.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniacoronavirusacts of kindnessgood samaritanu.s. & worldunemploymentcovid 19 pandemicfeel goodcovid 19 outbreakfundraisercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID NY: Dr. Fauci says New York 'did it correctly'
Some NY bars get creative to comply with new Cuomo mandate
'It's heartbreaking': 6 incidents of BLM murals vandalized in NYC
3 friends 'massacred' while preparing to fish at Florida lake
Fund set up after Sandy Hook shooting to seek more money
COVID Live Updates: Texas death toll rising, new low in NY hospitals
AccuWeather Alert: Sunday feels like 100 degrees
Show More
How to deal with extreme heat
Family thanks officers who found missing child with autism
ABC7 Unite: New summer program lets teens in Queens give back
COVID News: Artist donates 1,800 paintings to NYC hospital
Police chief takes down attacker who stabbed pastor at church
More TOP STORIES News